Cynthia D. (West) "Cindy" Trego, of Honey Brook, died at her home, on Monday, her 89th birthday, while under the loving care of hospice and her loving family.
She was born in Honey Brook, PA. and was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Thelma L. (Jackson) West. Cindy was the wife of the late Andrew Vandegriff, who died in 1962 and the late Charles W. Trego, who died in 1997.
She was a graduate of Honey Brook High School, Class of 1952 and was the salutatorian of her class. She also was a graduate of McCann's Business School. Cindy was a home healthcare worker for many years. She was also the owner of Cindy's Snacks and Grandmom's Gift Shop. Cindy was a member of the Honey Brook United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher, past president of the Methodist Woman, and trustee of the church board. She was a member of the Honey Borough Council. Cindy was the first woman to be a member of the Morgantown Rod and Gun Club.
Surviving are four sons, Robert P. (Joan) Vandegriff of Honey Brook, Kenneth A. (Lisa) Vandegriff of New Holland, Andrew S. (Laura) Vandegriff of Honey Brook, and Dr. Ronald P. (Robin) Vandegriff of Morgantown, and a daughter, Christine D. (the late William) Tobias of Honey Brook. There are seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren.
A private committal service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Coatesville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Cindy to the Honey Brook United Methodist Church, PO Box 178, Honey Brook, PA. 19344-0178.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, PA.
