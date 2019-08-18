Cynthia D. Kling, 61, of Lancaster, PA died peacefully on August 9, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania to parents Carl Hahn Parker, Jr. and Joyce Diane Parker. Cindy attended Manheim Township High School. Growing up her summers were spent swimming with her brothers and sister at Brookside Pool. Cindy and her siblings have many fond memories of their childhood in Lancaster.
After graduation Cindy attended Lancaster General Hospital Nursing School where she obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse certification. Cindy loved caring for others and because of her passion for the elderly, the majority of her 42-year career was spent at ManorCare Nursing Home.
Although she had many passions including the beach, animals, music, Broadway shows, flowers, emojis and interior design, her true passion and love was for her family. She was truly active and present in all of their lives.
Cindy is survived by two daughters and two grandchildren with a third on the way-- daughter, Lindsay Scott, son-in-law Richard Scott and granddaughter Malone Ryann Scott of Lancaster, Blair Mentzer, son-in-law Marc Mentzer and grandson Bennett Steven Mentzer. Cindy is also survived by her beloved partner, Michael D. Rankin of Conestoga, PA. Other surviving members of Cindy's family include- sister, Deborah & her husband David Rigsby of Lexington, Kentucky, brother Carl "Chip" Parker, III of Vista, California and brother Todd and his wife Maria Parker of Rocklin, California.
Cindy was a faithful believer and committed follower of Christ. In recent years Cindy's relationship with God and the Church provided a great source of comfort and positivity.
Our Mom will be remembered by all who had the great fortune of knowing and loving her as someone who exuded a beautiful passion and joy for life. Cindy's daughters believe you would be hard pressed to find another Mother and Grammy who celebrated the successes and happiness in their lives with as much joy and pride as she did. We love you "sissy", always and forever our first and best friend.
Cindy and her family are grateful to the teams at Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute (Lancaster), Penn Medicine (Philadelphia), and Hospice & Community Care (Mount Joy) for the care and compassion shown throughout Cindy's journey.
A Celebration of Life and Worship Service will be held for Cindy at Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00AM. A family greeting will precede the service from 10:00 to 11:00AM. The service will be followed by refreshments that our Mom would love. As this is a celebration of Cindy's beautiful life the family encourages attendees not to be afraid to wear color or white (her favorite color) in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to two organizations near and dear to our Mom's heart- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence to the family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com