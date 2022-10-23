Cynthia Crosland Campbell, 87, passed away on July 8, 2022, with family by her side at Moravian Manor in Lititz after a long illness. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Edward S. and Anna (Meiskey) Crosland. She was married to Richard L. Campbell for over 31 years until his death in 1990.
She was a lifetime member of the Lancaster Moravian Church where she spent decades joyfully singing in the choir, helping with sugar cake baking and serving in many other ways. Cindy was a 1952 graduate of McCaskey High School where she was a varsity cheerleader and a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated in 1954 from Temple University School of Oral Hygiene. A licensed dental hygienist, she was employed by the School District of Lancaster until her marriage, and after raising children she was employed by the late Dr. Robert Humphreville for 22 years.
Cindy was a past sustaining member of the Junior League of Lancaster and volunteered throughout the community. She was a past member of the Lancaster Country Club and the Hamilton Club where she enjoyed golf, bridge and bowling. She loved spending time with her children and granddaughter who greatly miss her. Among her interests at home were pet cats, feeding outdoor birds and playing games. She enjoyed dining out and traveling with her family, and in later years with her companion the late Carl J. Schweiger.
She is survived by a daughter, C. Tracy Roeder, wife of Edward Roeder; a son, Richard L. Campbell, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Alicia Daniels, wife of Zachary Daniels. She was preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Crosland Dunn and Nancy Crosland Landis.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, on Saturday, October 29, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Moravian Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.
