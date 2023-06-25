Cynthia "Cindy" L. Shimp, of Strasburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 19, 2023. She was born to the late Robert and Rosine Heisler in Lancaster. She retired from the Heart Group spending her career in the Accounting Department.
Cindy had a love for nature. She enjoyed being outside, taking long walks and flower gardening. She was well loved and the rock of her family. Cindy was a warrior and fought hard against ovarian cancer for 10 years. She was an inspiration to her daughter, granddaughter, and all those around her. She will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Thomas A. Shimp of Strasburg; her daughter Kelly Rickenbach wife of Christian of Mohnton; and her granddaughter Madison Stief of Philadelphia. Along with her parents, Cindy is preceded in passing by her brother Robert Heisler.
The family would like to offer gratitude and appreciation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center and Hospice and Community Care for the love and continued support they have offered Cindy and the family. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Cindy's name to the Ovarian Cancer Institute at https://ovariancancerinstitute.org.
