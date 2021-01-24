Cynthia "Cindy" L. Bollinger, age 68, of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, following a 3 month battle with Calciphylaxis. She was the wife of C. Dale Bollinger with whom she celebrated 49 years of marriage on November 27th. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late G. Daniel, Sr. & Elfrieda "Fritz" Knudsen Baughman.
She was a member of the Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, where she was co-chair of the kitchen committee and a Sunday School teacher. She graduated from Solanco High School, class of 1970 and attended college for a semester. She worked in food service for the Quarryville Elementary School for 30 years, serving as manager retiring in 2020. She was the secretary for the dairy committee for the Solanco Fair for 50 years. Cindy was Solanco Fair's Grand Marshal in 2019. She was also involved with Farm Women #31, was a 4-H sewing leader, served on the SLC Home Economics Advisory Board, was honored as SLC Fair Harvest Queen and SLC FFA Sweetheart. Cindy really enjoyed watching wrestling, following the Solanco wrestlers from elementary age all the way through college national level. Cindy also enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards, going to the beach, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Sheri wife of Treavor Teaman of Quarryville, Tina wife of Hans Herr of New Providence, Michael husband of Kaitlin Joaquim Bollinger of Macedon, NY, 7 grandchildren, 2 brothers: John husband of Deborah Turner Baughman of Saxton, G. Daniel Jr. husband of Karen Horner Baughman of Willow Street. She was preceded in death by a grandson Wyatt Teaman.
A private family service will take place at the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home of Quarryville, with a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566 or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. reynoldsandshivery.com