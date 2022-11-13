Cynthia "Cindy" C. Sechrist

Cindy C. Sechrist, 69, of Middletown, Delaware, formerly of Lititz, passed away November 7, 2022. Born in Newark, NJ she was the daughter of the late John and Gloria (Losada) Werb. She was the devoted wife of Warren D. Sechrist until his passing in 1985.
She is survived by her children, Brentt Sechrist, husband of Amy of Lititz and Kelly Sechrist of Columbia; grandchildren, Paige, Brady, Miya, Kira and Lannah; siblings, Duane Werb, Lesley Reyes, Drew Werb, Dean Werb, and Dade Werb; nieces and nephews, Kendall DiBella, Kelsey Reyes, Allison Horgan, Lindsay Miller, Dean Werb, Ryan Werb, Trevor Werb, Jake Werb, Jack Werb, Tyler Werb, and Peyton Werb; and her best friend and confidant, Peggy Calvani.
The family is welcoming guests at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 at 11:30 AM. Interment will take place at the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the National Scleroderma Foundation, scleroderma.org
