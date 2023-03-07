Cynthia "Cindy" Ann (Wysock) Rozell, 67, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William "Bill" and Jean (Pawelczyk) Wysock. She was the loving wife of Steven Rozell. Together, they shared 41 years of marriage.
Cindy was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Leo the Great Church. She enjoyed camping, reading Stephen King novels, NASCAR, Football- especially the Eagles, and cooking. Most of all, she was a devoted and loving wife and mother, and she will be very much missed.
In addition to her husband, Cindy is survived by her sons, Nathan Rozell and Troy Rozell, and her sister, Barbara Burkhart (husband, Paul).
A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11 AM. Friends and family will be received at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 PM; and again at 10:00 AM on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
