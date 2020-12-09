Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Thompson, 64, formerly of Ephrata, resident of Gardens at Stevens, passed away Sun., Dec. 6, 2020. Born in West Reading, Cindy was the daughter of the late Gordon J. and Shirley A. (Hupert) Thompson.
Cindy grew up in Adamstown; a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1974. She attended Willow Street Vo Tech School and began her nursing career as an LPN. She then earned her associate's degree at RACC and graduated from Penn State as a Registered Nurse. For 29 years Cindy dedicated her life to the care and treatment of patients at the Ephrata Hospital, and for 6 years she was the nursing supervisor at The Gardens at Stevens, where she most recently resided. Cindy had regularly attended the Community Bible Church in Manheim. She enjoyed traveling and beach trips to Ocean City, MD. Cindy loved her family and had a special relationship with her niece and nephew. She truly valued her dear friends who stuck with her through the years.
Cindy is survived by her sister in-law, Donna Thompson of Ephrata; niece, Christina (Nick) Musser of Palmyra; nephew, Patrick (Katie) Thompson of Napa, CA; great nieces, Natalie, Lilly and Willow, and several cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Gordon "Butch" Thompson.
Viewing, Sun., Dec. 13th, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567 and the service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment is private in Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
Memorial contributions to Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or The Gardens at Stevens Activity Fund, 400 Lancaster Ave., Stevens, PA 17578. www.goodfuneral.com
