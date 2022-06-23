Cynthia C. Echterling, 76, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Koncen) Schmitt. Cynthia was the wife of Charles E. "Bud" Echterling with whom she celebrated 58 years of marriage on June 13.
Cynthia enjoyed all things antiques, from researching, buying, selling, and telling you all about them! She also loved animals of all kinds. Her most treasured time was spent with her family, especially her grandsons.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Bud, is a son, Todd Echterling, husband of Megan of Marietta; two grandsons, Jordan and Eli Echterling; and a brother, Craig Schmitt, husband of Cathy of Golden Beach, MD.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane PA at: https://humanepa.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneral home.com.