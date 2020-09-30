Cynthia A. Styer

Cynthia Ann Styer, 61, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to Darla (Shank) Wanner, of Denver, and the late Robert Wanner. She was the wife of Alan D. Styer with whom she shared 32 years of marriage.
She was a member of Speedwell Heights Church.
Cindy was an administrative assistant for Pyfer, Reese, Straub, Gray and Farhat, PC in Lancaster. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, scrap booking and spending time at the beach and in the mountains.
In addition to her husband and mother, Cindy is survived by a daughter, Lori, wife of Shawn Herr of Culpeper, VA; a son, Derek Styer of Ephrata; three grandchildren, Ashlee Herr, Logan Styer and Teagan Stapleton; a brother, Brian, husband of Kristie Wanner of Mechanicsburg and a sister, Sharon, wife of Jay Dull, Sr. of Lincoln.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Speedwell Heights Church, 413 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, followed by funeral services at 11:00AM with Pastor Brian Willison officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.
The family would appreciate memorial contributions in Cindy's memory be made to Speedwell Heights Church, Benevolent Fund, 413 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, PA, 17543 or to a cancer research foundation of your choice.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
