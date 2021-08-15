Cynthia A. Coley, 85, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Alice Weller of Stratford, CT, and the widow of Charles W. Coley, who passed away in 1995. Cynthia and Charles were married for 37 years and lived in the Boston, MA and Lancaster, PA areas.
A 1953 graduate of Stratford High School, Cynthia pursued work opportunities following a year of study at the Univ. of CT. She was employed at Bead Chain, AVCO (now Textron), and the Fed. Reserve Bank of Boston. After marrying in 1957, Cynthia and her husband moved to Lancaster in 1961, where Cynthia was active in Welcome Wagon and Coterie Clubs. They moved to East Hempfield township in 1965 where Cynthia was a charter member of the Hempfield Women's Club serving on the board of directors, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, and teaching sewing skills to young girls as a 4-H leader. She was also employed by Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster for over 20 years, retiring at age 70.
Cynthia shared a love of flea markets & collectibles with her husband, and they went antique hunting together on most weekends. Her other hobbies included gardening, knitting, reading, and music.
She is survived by a son, Jeffrey C. Coley and partner Carol Houck of Willow Street, PA, a daughter, Suzanne M. Coley and husband, Adam Mirkin of Mansfield, MA, a brother, Gary Weller and wife, Katherine Weller of Newtown, CT and a sister, Glenda Long and husband, Kenneth Long of Shelton, CT.
