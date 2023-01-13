Cynthia A. Clark-Condrack

Cynthia A. Condrack, 79, of Luther Acres, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Kingsland) Clark.
Cynthia is survived by three children, Sherry Smith, wife of Steve of Landisville, Brian Schell of Reinholds, and Scott Schell, husband of Debbie of Portersville, PA; three grandchildren, Rylee Smith, Carlie Schell, and Meghan Schell; and two brothers, Roger Clark of Boone, NC and Richard Clark of The Plains, VA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ched Clark. Cynthia was also blessed with 3 nieces, and 3 nephews.
Cynthia enjoyed volunteering for various organizations and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
