Cynthia A. “Cindy” Buch Memorial Service will be at the Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in the Eshbach Parlor at the Lititz Moravian Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Lititz Moravian Cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Cindy’s memory to: Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
