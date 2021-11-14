Cynthia A. “Cindy” Buch, 89, of Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Luther Acres. A life-long resident of Lititz, she was born in Lancaster, and was the daughter of the late Howard and Beatrice Kemper Keener. Cindy was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Buch who died in 1974. Cindy retired from Old Guard Insurance, Lititz, where she worked as a receptionist for many years. Previously she was employed in the office for Lancaster General Hospital, and in retail sales at the Wilbur Chocolate Store, Lititz. She was a 1950 graduate of Lititz High School. Cindy was an active and faithful member of Lititz Moravian Congregation. Her interests included: ice and roller skating, going to the beach, singing, especially the old hymns, animals of any kind imaginable, and watching Hallmark Christmas Movies. She enjoyed cooking and was an excellent cook. Cindy had a kind and gentle spirit and engaged people with uplifting conversation; truly caring for everyone she met. She had a deep and abiding love for her family, and cherished every moment she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Brenda L. wife of Frank G. Goodhart III, of Lititz, a son, Dr. R. Michael husband of Karen Buch of Draper, UT, four grandchildren: Michael husband of Teresa Goodhart, Allison wife of Justin Bucher, Lauren Buch, Danielle Buch, and three great-grandchildren: Kaillee Goodhart, Trent Goodhart, and Taylor Goodhart.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Cindy’s memorial service at the Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in the Eschbach Parlor at the Lititz Moravian Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Lititz Moravian Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Cindy’s memory to: Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
