Cynthia A. Carlock, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Cyndee was born on December 16, 1947 in Lancaster, PA to the late Arthur and Maitland Frank, and graduated from Hempfield High School and Millersville University.
She recently retired as a social worker with Lancaster County Behavioral Health and Development Services, where she worked 26 years as a case manager devoted to helping her many clients. During her time at BHDS, she was honored as Staff Person of the Year and loved by fellow staff and clients alike, all of whom begged her not to retire.
Cyndee was never happier than when she was on a boat in the ocean with a fishing rod in her hand. Ocean City, MD, was her happy place and her children have many fond memories of spending time with her there.
Along with fishing, Cyndee loved reading, watching the geese at Middle Creek Wildlife Park, spending time outdoors, playing in the snow, and taking care of her four chickens. She took great pride in her home and kept it sparkling clean.
She loved everything to do with Christmas, and her cookies were legendary, as was the (minimum) nine foot tall Blue Spruce tree that her family hunted, cut down, set up in her den, and decorated every year. For over 50 years, Cyndee hosted a Christmas Eve party at her home for her family and close friends, complete with games, prizes, a pinata, and enough food to feed a small country, and it is a tradition that will be sorely missed.
Surviving Cynthia are three sons: Devon Carlock, and his wife Charity of Virginia Beach, VA, Colin Carlock and his partner Julia Fuhrman of East Earl, PA, and Quinn Carlock and his wife Phenix of East Petersburg, PA, as well as a daughter, Brooke Carlock of Lititz, a sister Kimberly Meshey of Lancaster, and 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Shannon Haines, and a granddaughter, Libby Miller.
A celebration of Cynthia's Life will be held at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.To view the service virtually, please visit: https://my.gather.app/remember/cynthia-carlock
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »