Cyndee D. Beck, 62, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Lancaster to the late Garland R. and Patricia A. Knicely. Cyndee was a life partner to Edward (Skip) R. Mellinger III for 27 years.
Cyndee attended Penn Manor and J.P. McCaskey HS. She worked tirelessly in the restaurant business spending time at House of Pizza for the past 30 plus years, as well as Friendly Greek and Famous Pizza. It was safe to assume, a meal made after 5pm at House of Pizza was prepared by her.
She loved country music, Hallmark movies, arts and crafts, travelling to the Jersey shore and Florida, and relaxing by her pool. Cyndee cared for animals and loved her dog Molly. She was a long-time member of the Alert and the former Foresters Club.
Cyndee is survived by Skip and their three daughters: Miranda K. Mellinger and her twins Mikayla R. and Kaylee R. Mellinger all of Lancaster, her eldest daughter Melissa M. Imperato and her 4 grandchildren of White Plains, NY, her brothers Garland R. Knicely, Jr. and Charles W. Knicely, and her sister Bonita R. Galitzky.
All friends and family are invited to A Celebration of Life gathering which will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at The Alert Club, 762 Crystal St., Lancaster beginning at 6 PM.
Please visit Cyndee's memorial page at www.TheGroffs.com or to contribute at https://gofund.me/c60930a5.
