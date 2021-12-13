Curvin S. Horst, 52, of Phelps, NY passed away at his sister’s residence in Wolmesdorf, PA on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
Born in Quarryville, he was the son of John M. Horst of Richland, and the late Elva W. Sensenig Horst.
Curvin had attended Fairmount Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference in Quarryville, for many years. He had been a helper on the family farm.
Surviving besides his father are five sisters, Erma Louise Horst of Morgantown, Twila Mae wife of Melvin M. Oberholtzer of Womelsdorf, Lucille Anne wife of Clair M. Good of East Earl, Loretta S. wife of Elvin H. High, Jr. of Ephrata, and Orpha Jean wife of Jason N. Eberly of Myerstown; two brothers, Kenneth S. husband of Lillian M. Martin Horst of Phelps, NY and Marlin S. husband of Carolyn B. Hurst Horst of Narvon; a brother-in-law, Aaron Z. Nolt, Jr. of Shoeneck. He was preceded in death by a sister Elva Jane Nolt.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 16, at 9:30 A.M. at the Fairmount Mennonite Church, 520 Little Britain Road North, Quarryville, PA with Bishop Curvin Z. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Farmcrest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farmcrest Drive, Ephrata, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
