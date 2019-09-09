Curtis W. May, Jr., 88, resident of Brethren Village Lititz, PA, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Friday morning, September 6, 2019 at Brethren Village. Born in West Donegal Twp., Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Curtis W., Sr. and Hettie B. Kohr May. He was the husband of Jean E. Wenger May for 18 years.
Curtis was a member of the Worship Center in Leola where he and his wife lead a Senior small group. He also attended Hempfield Church of the Brethren in Manheim with his wife.
Curtis attended the former Maytown High School. Prior to retiring in 1999, he was employed as a heating and air conditioning repairman by H.C. Rineer & Sons, Inc. in Strasburg. He spent 44 years working in heating and air conditioning. Following retirement, he was employed part-time for 10 years by Kegel Produce as a deliveryman.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Bonnie J. Taylor of Lancaster, PA, and Sandra J., wife of Allen Squires, of Landisville, PA; two stepsons, Jon C., husband of Melisa Shepherd Wenger, of Denver, PA, and James M. Wenger of Mountville; four grandsons; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Edna E. Shirk, of Myerstown, PA, Betty J. Clark of Palmyra, PA, and Mervin D. May of Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by a sister, Erma G. Gruber.
A memorial service will be held on Friday morning, September 13, 2019 at 11 AM at the Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17543. Interment will be private in Shope's Cemetery, Highspire, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at a luncheon at Brethren Village immediately following the service. The family requests that flowers please be omitted.
If desired, contributions may be made to the building fund of the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Good Samaritan Fund of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17543 or Hempfield Church of the Brethren building fund, 1186 Stevens St., Manheim, PA 17545 . To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Saturday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.