The Reverend Curtis W. Dubble was a man who deeply loved God and deeply loved people. He lived his life of service as an ordained minister and spiritual leader in the Church of the Brethren.
Born in 1922 in rural Pennsylvania, he graduated from Elizabethtown College in 1949 and Bethany Theological Seminary in Chicago in 1952. He was granted an Honorary Doctor of Divinity at Elizabethtown College in 1974.
In 1944, Curtis married the love of his life and his spiritual partner, Anna Mary Forney. Together they raised 3 beloved daughters. Anna Mary passed away in 2003. He is survived by his daughters: Sharon Dubble, Cindy Dubble and Peentz (Connie) Dubble as well as two treasured granddaughters: Japhia Mirin Kendall and Anya Dubble Olson.
Reverend Dubble accepted the call to serve several full-time pastorates in Canton, Ohio; Westminster, Maryland; York, PA; Lampeter, PA; and Lancaster, PA. He retired from full-time pastoral work in 1998. During his life he was also an inspirational leader regionally and nationally within the Church of the Brethren denomination.
Curtis passed from this earth peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020, while in hospice care at Brethren Village. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date when all can safely join together.
In lieu of cards or flowers, donations in his name may be sent to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA. https://www.bv.org/giving/make-a-donation.
Please visit Curtis' Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »