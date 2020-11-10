Curtis V. Good, 88, of Brethren Village, formerly of Reamstown, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Reamstown to the late Walter W. and Helen R. (Swartz) Good and was the husband of Patricia A. (Grabill) Good with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage on April 1, 2020.
He was active as a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Ephrata, where he taught Sunday school. He served on several committees, including church council, Pastor Parish, Stevens Ministry, sick and shut-in ministry, and Gideon Ministry.
Curtis was a graduate of East Cocalico High School, class of 1949. He then proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War, stationed in Okinawa, Japan and the Philippines. After his military service, he attended General Motors Institute and worked in sales at Messick Chevrolet for 15 years. He later became a Nationwide Insurance agent in Ephrata. During his 26 year career, he earned many sales awards and trips to Puerto Rico, Spokane, Washington and others before retiring in 1998. He played in the Cloister Post #429, American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps and on Kessler Air Base Drum and Bugle Band. For several years he served with the Ephrata Jaycees.
He was active in sports including softball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis and golf. He was a long-time Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan and Penn State fan. Curtis also loved horseback riding. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and riding four wheelers at his cabin in Centre County. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at the cabin, and watching them play sports.
In addition to his wife, Curtis is survived by three sons, Craig C., husband of Kathleen L. Good of Bernville, Mark A., husband of Lisa L. Good of Ephrata, Timothy A., husband of Lori J. Good of Ephrata; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a sister, Hannah Prins of Reamstown.
He will be reunited with his daughter, Debra Morris.
A greeting time will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 65 N. Church St., Ephrata, followed by a Service of Celebration of Curt's Life at 11 a.m., with Rev. Walter S Carter officiating. Private interment will take place at Mt Zion Cemetery, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Curt's memory may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.