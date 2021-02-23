Curtis R. Hare, 87, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was the loving husband of Inez (Althouse) Hare and son of the late Helen I. (Young) Hare and George F. Hare, Sr.
Curtis was born in Collingdale, PA and graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and the Michigan State University with a PhD in Chemistry.
While an undergrad, Curtis served in the U.S. Army ROTC Program and earned the rank of First Lieutenant.
He completed at 2 year Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark and upon returning to the United States began his teaching career at the State University of New York in Buffalo, NY.
His most recent position was teaching chemistry at the University of Miami in Florida.
After his retirement in 2002, Curtis and his wife Inez moved back to her childhood home town of Ephrata.
Curtis was a member of Bergstrasse Lutheran Church in Ephrata, where he had served on the call committee and as an usher.
In addition to his wife, Inez, Curtis is survived by a son, Erik Hare, husband of Raquel, of San Francisco, CA and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by a sister, Adele Klein and a brother, George F. Hare, Jr.
Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Curtis' honor to Bergstrasse Lutheran Church 9 Hahnstown Rd. Ephrata, PA 17522.
