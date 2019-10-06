Curtis Lee Mease (also known as Karen Mease), 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine after suffering a fall at his home.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Alvin S. Mease and Mildred "Micky" (Newcomer) Mease Winnick.
Curt was most recently a truck driver. He also worked as a roadside assistance dispatcher for Central Penn AAA and was a bartender. He enjoyed karaoke, performing at local taverns in the Lancaster City area. Curt was a graduate of Manheim Central High School and attended Penn State University. He was also a veteran of the US Navy serving primarily aboard the USS Leahy from 1961 to 1965.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents and by a half-sister, Bonnie Lou Winnick.
He is survived by a half-sister, Anna Grace "Doodie", wife of William Charles of Lititz.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00AM at the Fairview Cemetery, Sun Hill Road, Manheim, with Pastor Mandy Mastros officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.