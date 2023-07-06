Curtis James Heuyard, 48, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Donna (Sharp) Strohm of Mount Joy and the late Barton F. Heuyard. Curtis is survived by two brothers, Gregory Heuyard, husband of Kimberly of Lebanon and Bryan Heuyard, husband of Stacie of Lebanon.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance, 78 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com