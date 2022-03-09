Curtis Hamilton Hilton, 91, of New Providence, PA, passed away at home after a brief illness on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was the son of the late Frank and Reba Hilton. He was nicknamed "Daddy Curt" by his granddaughter, Candy Rohrer, and it stuck. He graduated from Solanco High School in 1948. Daddy Curt was employed by Overhead Doors for 37 wonderful years, and Manheim Auto Auction for more than 18 years. He retired at the age of 86.
He was a member of the Bible Evangelical Methodist Church for many years. He enjoyed NASCAR, the Phillies, traveling, and dancing.
Curt is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Dorothy Macbee Hilton, and wife of 6 years, Barbara Hilton, sons, Curtis Hilton, Jr., and Jimmy Rue, daughters, Darlene Griest, Joan Hilton, Barbara Plank, Maryanne Althouse, sisters, Jean Walker and Marie Dull.
He is survived by many loved ones including his beloved grandchildren he raised as his own: Tom Showalter (Shauna) of Peach Bottom, PA, Candy Rohrer (David) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Rana Althouse of Kingsland, GA, Barbara Shoff (Brian) of Lexington, SC. He leaves behind many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, who he loved dearly and made sure not a day went by that they didn't know it.
Daddy Curt was a strong, generous, loving man who will be missed greatly by his friends and family.
Interment will be private at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. The family would like to thank his care team for their compassionate care.
"There will be another angel around the throne tonight"
