Curtis E. “Curt” Peachey, 55, of Mount Joy, PA, formerly of Belleville, passed away peacefully on Friday evening at Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and his music. Born in Lewistown, he was the son of Erma G. Gingrich Peachey of Trout Run and the late Chester M. Peachey. Curt was the life-partner and spouse of Joyce L. Hostetler.
Curt earned an Associate degree as a machinist from the former Williamsport Area Community College, now Pennsylvania College of Technology. He was employed for 25 years as a Senior Mill Technician by Arconic in Lancaster. Curt enjoyed his job at Arconic where he not only imparted his wisdom to others, but also learned from them at times. We’ve lost count of how many of the guys from work said he was a great mentor to them. Previously, he worked for the former Jack Garner & Son and Greiner Industries, both in Mount Joy.
Curt was a generous person who would give anyone whatever they needed so long as they would ask. When he went to the bar, he would strike up a conversation with just about anybody, and would tell us what he learned when he got back. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, hiking, and working with his hands. He was always eager to cook for the masses and nothing brought him more joy than getting a call that said, “Dad, we want to have a party and we need you to make the food.” If you left his party hungry, that was definitely your fault, because he always made more than enough food. He cared about animals and specialized in helping dogs who were not used to living “the good life.” Curt was looking forward to traveling the globe and experiencing what the world had to offer.
In addition to his mother, Erma Peachey, and his spouse, Joyce Hostetler, he is survived by: two children, Sarah Peachey with spouse Josh Gable, of Wheat Ridge, CO, and Alex Peachey, of Mount Joy; siblings, Evelyn with spouse JR Roberts, of Milton, Elwyn with spouse Jo Peachey, of Selinsgrove, Cynthia with spouse Ron Neff, of Lewistown, Carmen Piperata, of Warwick, RI, and sister-in-law, Betsy Peachey of Elizabethtown; 23 nieces/nephews and 11 great nieces/nephews. In addition to his father, Chester Peachey, he was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law and two brothers: Frank Piperata; Clifford Peachey; and his identical twin brother, Craig Peachey, born 10 minutes and passed 27,680 minutes, or roughly 19 days, prior. The Peachey boys just couldn’t be apart.
A gathering to celebrate the lives of Curt and Craig will be held on Saturday morning, November 6, 2021 at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17552, at 10:00 am. If desired, contributions may be made to Lancaster County Food Hub, 812 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Wolf Sanctuary of PA, 465 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday following the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com
