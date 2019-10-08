Curtis D. Haldeman, 62, of Elizabethtown, PA, went home to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday evening, October 6, 2019 at UPMC Lititz after fighting a battle with cancer. Born in Easton, MD, he was the son of Glenn F. and Mary F. (Ebling) Haldeman of Landisville. He was the loving husband of Beverly S. (Gainer) Haldeman. They would have been married for 37 years on October 16.
Curt graduated from Donegal High School and Mount Joy Vo-Tech (CTC). He was an active member of Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church in Mount Joy. Curt was a large equipment salesman for Messick Farm Equipment, where he was employed for 28 years. Previously, he was employed by Wenger Feeds in Rheems and JC Snavely in Landisville. He was well-respected for his trustworthy and honest values. He also had a gift for easily connecting with people and bringing joy into their lives.
In addition to restoring classic Ford vehicles, he enjoyed relaxing at Raystown Lake. He also had a passion for singing to his Lord and was a member of the Chiques Men's Chorus and the Pleasant Passage Quintet. He was a member of the Manheim Young Farmers and Gideon's International. Foremost, Curt loved his family and enjoyed being Grandpa to his four grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is survived by three children, John M., husband of Ashley M. (Freeman) Haldeman, of Mechanicsburg, Julie A., wife of Michael S. Shearer, of Mount Joy, and Jeremy S., husband of Katelyn M. (Nolt) Haldeman, of Manheim; four grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald, husband of Deb Haldeman, of Elizabethtown.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon, October 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday evening from 6-8:00 PM and on Sunday from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Gideon's International Lancaster West Camp, PO Box 194, Manheim, PA 17545 or to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.