Curtis Andrew Johnson, III, was the stillborn son of Ashley E. Breniser and Curtis Andrew Johnson, Jr. who was born Thursday, October 10, 2019 at York Hospital, PA.
Surviving besides his parents are maternal grandparents Regina and Paul Breniser; paternal grandparents Sheila Jones and Curtis A. Johnson, Sr.; 5 aunts, Krystal Buffington, Michelle Libonati, Amanda and Courtney Haldeman, and Lizzie Johnson; 6 cousins, Bryan and Isaiah Buffington, Vinny Libonati, Isabella Chambers, and Alex and Everleigh Gregor.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA.