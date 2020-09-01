Curtis Allen Mellinger, 70, of Pequea, entered into rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lloyd K. Jr., Freda Irene (Weidman) Melllinger. He was the loving husband of Lynne Anne (Terry) Mellinger for 33 years.
Curtis had worked as a truck driver and a mechanic. He enjoyed working with his hands and was known for his ability to fix just about anything. Curtis was a peacemaker and a follower of Christ. He enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Curtis is survived by a son, Allen Curtis Mellinger, fiancé of Marissa (Reese) Maury of Conestoga; a daughter, Alicia Ann, wife of Bryan J. Glassmyer of Mountville; 3 grandchildren and 3 grand pups. Also surviving are his brother and sister. Curtis was preceded in death by a son, Curtis Allen Mellinger II; step mother, Della N. (Frey) Mellinger and a sister.
A graveside service will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with pastor Dan Sigman officiating. A life celebration gathering will take place after the service. The time and location of the gathering will be announced at the cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Quarryville.
