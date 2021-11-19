Curt Morris, 57, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Nov. 16th, 2021. We rejoice in knowing that he is no longer suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
Born in Lima, Ohio, Curt was the son of Melvin and Kathleen (Fissel) Morris, the loving husband of Sandy (Hendricks) Morris of Lititz, PA, and an amazing dad to Tyler Morris (Alana) and Madison Morris. He is survived by a sister, Laura Morris Cunningham; brothers Lloyd Morris, Nathan Morris (Linda), and Kevin Morris; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Curt is also survived by his loving in-laws, Len and Nancy Hendricks; and his faithful friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Cole Morris.
Curt received his bachelor’s degree from Messiah College, and upon graduation, immediately began his teaching career. He first taught social studies at York County Area Vocational-Technical School (York Vo-Tech), then moved on to Southwestern High School, and concluded his career at Warwick High School in his hometown of Lititz. In addition to loving his time in the classroom, Curt also enjoyed serving as a coach for high school track, football, and girls’ basketball over the years; as well as for many youth sports’ teams.
Passionate about playing drums as part of the worship team, Curt attended Lancaster Evangelical Free Church and always said it was an honor to play music and lead people in praising and worshipping Jesus. He also played drums in numerous Christian bands over the years and even had the pleasure of playing at the Creation Festival one year.
Curt also enjoyed being outdoors, specifically skiing and hiking in the snow. He especially loved the High Peaks Region of the Adirondacks and took many trips there, enjoying his time in nature. Before his illness, Curt was working towards hiking all forty-six High Peaks.
Finally, if you knew Curt, you knew he loved the Philadelphia Eagles and was legendary for bantering with students, staff, and friends about his beloved team. Curt will continue to be remembered for his engaging sense of humor and the fun-loving nicknames he gave to everyone.
The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Magnolias of Lancaster and United Zion Retirement Community for the care they gave Curt over the years.
The family also thanks the Lititz community and Warwick School District employees for their endless support, love, and financial contributions for Curt’s care over the last 11 years.
There will be a private graveside service held at the convenience of the family, There are plans in place for a Community Life Celebration event for Curt in early summer 2022 with details to follow.
Contributions may be sent in Curt’s memory to Lancaster Evangelical Free Church with a note designating the Servants’ Fund, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
