On the morning of August 9th, 2019, Cullen Neil Brewer passed away in his home. Cullen is the son of Tana and Brian Brewer. He is survived by his parents and two siblings, Seth Brewer and Jordan Brewer Steege. He is also survived by his grandmother, Doris Detwiler, and two aunts, Terri Detwiler Williams and Lynn Brewer Bowlus. He had numerous cousins. Cullen was preceded in death by his grandparents, A. Glen and Leona Brewer, and Dawson Detwiler. Cullen was born and raised in Lancaster, PA. He was 28 years old and currently worked as a security guard.
We are heartsick over the loss of a vibrant young man. He was an exuberant child to say the least. He once launched himself through a screen door to get to the mail first. As an adult, he always won every argument and had a creative and sometimes wicked sense of humor. No one made us laugh more than Cullen. He was an avid sports fan. He loved Philadelphia sports, but he loved Lebron James the most. He argued about sports to the bitter end and of course he was always right. Cullen was a huge dog lover. He cherished our dog, Moses. He always had big hugs for him, even against the dog's will, but he just loved him so much.
Cullen was a loving soul. He had his share of challenges, but he always worked hard to overcome them and stayed close to family. He was never belligerent or avoidant when it came to the times in life when he needed help. He continued to get up and try again. He was a support and role model for friends who were struggling. He intended to go back to school and get a job in the recovery field. He would have been excellent.
We love you Cullen. Your absence leaves an unimaginable hole in our lives, but we will carry your light and keep it alive with stories of your unique and beautiful character.
There will be a Private Family Graveside service and then a Celebration of Cullen's Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may choose to make donations to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), https://www.nami.org/.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com