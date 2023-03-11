Cu Van "John" Dang, 67 of Franklin, PA, passed away on March 8, 2023, at home. He was born in Vietnam, then migrated to the United States, moving to Lancaster, PA, at a young age. John retired from Anvil International in Columbia, PA.
John had a passion for being with his family. His hobbies included cooking, bingo, cleaning and taking care of his wife. He was a long-time member of James Street Mennonite Church and then attended Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church after moving to Franklin, PA.
John is survived by his daughter, Crystal Bell, of Franklin, PA; son, Jonathan Dang, of Lancaster, PA; daughter, Mailinh Dang of Franklin, PA; seven grandchildren: Tiffanie, Tyria, Howard, Taivan, Abigail, Anthony, Makayla, and a great-grandson, Emmitt. He is also survived by the family who embraced him when he came to the U.S., Ruth, Paul, David, Lois, and Elmer Kennel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leonarda Dang, and his sponsoring family members: Elmer, Edith, and Rhoda Kennel
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
