The family of Crystal D. White, 61, sadly announces her sudden passing. Born in Lancaster, Crystal was the daughter of the late Charles C. White, Jr. and Ida Faulk White.
A 1978 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, Crystal was employed at Willow Valley Retirement Communities as a manager in the kitchen.
She resided with her loving and attentive son, Brandon and her feline children, D'Marco and Kit Kat Henry. She is also survived by godchildren; KeAnna McDowell, Brookes White and Talyah White. Crystal's surviving siblings are: Debra (Darryl) Glover, Charles C. White III, Daphne (Bill) Sharpe and Ivy Dixon. Crystal is also survived by her aunts and uncle and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
An active member of Bethel A.M.E. church Crystal enjoyed in her time off going to casinos, watching the Game Show Network and had a strong love of animals.
In addition to her parents, Crystal is pre-deceased by her grandparents.
Services will be held at Bethel A.M.E. church on Saturday, March 26th. The viewing will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM immediately followed by the funeral at 10:30 AM. Masks are required during all parts of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made her in memory to Bethel A.M.E. Church.
