Cristene S. Dormer

Cristene Sue Dormer, 48, of Quarryville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She and her husband, Joseph "Joe" M. Dormer, were high school sweethearts, and have been together for 13 years, getting married 6 years ago this past January 11th
Born in Lancaster, she is the daughter of Donald F. and Patricia A. Wilson Hess of Quarryville. Cristene graduated from Solanco High School in 1990 and was a 1995 graduate of Goldey Beacom College where she earned a BS in Business Administration. She was the co-owner, with her husband Joe, of Habanero Joes Exceptional Salsa, found in many markets throughout central PA. She had previously worked in the IT Dept. at Solanco High School from 2008 to 2017, as well as at Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, DE from 1992 to 2008.
Cristene was a member of Zion UCC of New Providence where she served on church consistory from 2010 to 2013, and was a youth group leader from 1990 through 1992.
She was instrumental in starting and keeping the social community of Date Night for the past 10 years and co-hosted its accompanying podcast and YouTube channel for the past 3 years. She loved to cook with Joe for family and friends as often as she could. She enjoyed scuba diving, snow skiing, riding motorcycle with Joe, video scrapbooking, traveling, and camping. She loved to go to any beach with her husband and children. Her favorite beach was Assateague Island.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Cristene is survived by her children: Rachel Dormer, Coleton Eller, and Catherine Dormer; her grandchildren Emma Jo Stanley and Willie E. Stanley IV; her brother David Scott Hess, her brothers and sisters-in-law: Jennifer Dormer, Donald Dormer IV, Elizabeth Dennison, Paula Dormer, Greg Dennison, and Martha Zook Hess. She is also survived by her in-laws, Mary Dormer and Don Dormer III.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate Cristene's life held soon at Church of The Apostles, 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. An announcement of the date will be published.
Please make contributions in her memory to the National Coalition for Sexual Freedom, 822 Guilford Ave., Box 127, Baltimore, MD 21202-3707. To send a condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »