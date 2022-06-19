Creeden W. Coulson, 85, formerly of Morgantown, passed away on June 17, 2022 as a resident of Garden Spot Village.
Born in Gardners, he was the son of the late John Henry and Kathleen (Yengst) Coulson.
He was the loving husband of Lena A. (Fernbaugh) Coulson, whom he married on May 26, 1957.
Creeden was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church and was attending the community church at Garden Spot Village. He was employed by Twin Valley School District for thirty-seven years and was the Superintendent for the last nine years, until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and photography.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Dolores M. wife of Larry Cote of Ruskin, FL, John C. husband of Stacy (Allen) Coulson of Harrisburg, PA and Dean C. husband of Shelly (Burroughs) Coulson of Fort Lauderdale, FL, grandchildren: Robert husband of Corrinne (Wills) Patterson, Kathleen wife of Jason Nystrom, and David Coulson, great grandchildren: Melania Patterson and Charlotte Nystrom, and a sister: Mary Louise Paxton.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother: Fred Coulson.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557. A time of visitation will be held for one hour prior to the time of service. Burial will be held privately in Caernarvon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Creeden's memory to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund at the address listed above.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.