Craig W. Warwood, 66, of Millersville, PA passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side on June 22, 2020. Craig was born in Lancaster, PA. He was the son of the late Paul C. Warwood and Thelma H. Barrett. Craig shared 43 years of marriage with his loving wife, Kathy.
Growing up, Craig attended Lancaster Country Day and Penn Manor School District. Craig continued on with his educational studies at Millersville University. Craig worked as a realtor for 30 years in Lancaster County.
He was a member of the Millersville Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW Post 7294) and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Craig loved a good party with family and friends. He was a notorious practical joker and rebel rouser. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Craig was an avid outdoorsman, who was passionate about hunting, archery, and fishing.
Craig was preceded in death by his best friend, Earl T. Kegel. In addition to his wife Kathryne, he is survived by his children, Heather N. Colosi (Michael) of Lancaster, Lauren K. Ernst (Jason) of Elizabethtown, April E. Warihay (Dave) of Manheim, and Kathryne F. Tichi (Matthew) of Cherry Point, NC.; nine grandchildren: Remy, Michael, Dillon, Nolan, DJ, Allison, Derek, Ava, and Silas; two brothers: Glenn Warwood of Lancaster and John Warwood of Shade Gap; three sisters: Ann Warwood of Willow Street, Elizabeth Warwood of Lancaster, and Martha Wade of Port Deposit.
There will be a visitation with the family on Saturday, June 27th at 1 PM to 3 PM, with a service beginning at 3 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 and to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com