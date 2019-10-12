Craig T. Waller, 54, of Ephrata, PA went home to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday afternoon, October 9, 2019 at Southeastern Veterans' Center, Spring City, PA following a lengthy illness. He was born in Lancaster to the late Clair E. Waller, Sr., and Lena (Simet) Flora. Craig was the husband of Michelle D. (Cratty) Waller for 28 years.
Craig proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Camp Pendleton, CA.
He attended Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, Ephrata and New Holland Church of the Nazarene.
Craig was a 1983 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He spent his career as a car salesman working at Lancaster Toyota and Frontline Motors, Lititz. Craig loved woodworking as well as the Minnesota Vikings and the Phillies. He was a hard worker always helping to support his family. Most of all, Craig was a loving and devoted son, husband, and father.
In addition to his wife, Michelle, he is survived by his two children, Carlie F. Waller, of Ephrata, and Scott T. Waller, of Harrisburg, and three siblings; Wendy Deller, wife of Mark, of Dushore, Vicki Waller, of Lancaster, and Joel Schreiner, husband of Karen, of Lancaster. Craig was preceded in death by a brother, Clair E. Waller, Jr.
Craig's life will be celebrated on Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the church on Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Wednesday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.