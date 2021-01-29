Craig S. Pfautz, affectionately known to many as "Fred", 70, of Lititz, passed away on January 26, 2021. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joseph H. and June Pfautz. He was also the loving husband of Wendy Pfautz for more than 37 years.
Fred was a simple man that enjoyed simple things. He was often found sitting on his front porch smoking a cigar, doing crossword puzzles and socializing with his neighbors. His sons meant everything to him and he treasured spending time with his family. Every Saturday he could be found cheering on his alma mater, Penn State.
His love and laughter will live on in his wife: Wendy, sons: Craig Pfautz (Pamela M.) of Pittsburgh and Cory Pfautz (Stacy L.) of Ephrata, granddaughter: Lea J. Pfautz, brother: Joe Pfautz (Ruth) of Lititz, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A casual drop in gathering will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, from 10AM-12PM. The family encourages everyone to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State THON, donate.thon.org
