Craig S. Peck, of Lancaster, 70, died peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Craig is survived by former wife, Jeannie Peck of Lancaster, daughter, LeeAndra Peck of Austin, Texas, sister, Cheryl A. Arthur wife of Dr. Kenneth R. Arthur, brother Raymond M. Peck husband of Lynne Peck, nephews Evan M. Peck and Jared M. Peck all of Lancaster.
Craig's lifelong passion for flight led him to obtain a private pilot's license. He mastered flying unmanned aerial vehicles including drone photography and he delighted in teaching many individuals to do the same. Craig enjoyed time on the water and sailing Chesapeake Bay with family and friends. He was a past President of the Lancaster Remote Controlled Flying Club and worked with the local Make-A-Wish Foundation on various fundraisers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Pepper Theo Caf, 555 W. James Street, Lancaster, PA (https://peppertheocafe.com/getting-here) on Sunday, June 25th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Make-A-Wish Foundation at www.wish.org/philadesv or to the Feathered Sanctuary Exotic Bird Rescue at www.featheredsanctuaryebr.org.
