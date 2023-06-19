Craig S. Lehman, born on May 3, 1957, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on June 17, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Salisbury, Maryland to the late Harry D. Lehman, Jr. and Verna G. Lehman. He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He was the loving and best husband of Laurie Lehman.
He is survived by his daughters Crystan Lehman, Brittany Connor and grandson Jett Connor. Also grieving his loss are his five sisters, Donna M. Runnels, Kathy Sue Hornberger, Cindy Kay Oster, Dorlene Van Arsdale, Shelly Wildasin and two brothers, Harry D. Lehman III and Bryan Lehman.
Craig enjoyed socializing with friends and family and making them laugh. He was a lifetime member of the Green Hill Sportsmen's Association, the NRA and the Pequea Boat Club.
Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Green Hill Sportsmen's Association, 6199 River Road, Conestoga, PA 17516 at 12pm. Casual attire requested. Online condolences to: www.717cremate.com
