Craig Reynolds

Craig was a son of the late Walter and Alice (White) Reynolds. He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High in 1961. He received his bachelor's degree from West Chester College in 1965 and acquired his master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1966.
He was married on March 25, 1967, to the former Jill (Altmeyer) Reynolds. On August 6, 2008, he married the former Roseanne Taylor of Groton Long Pointe, CT.
Immediately after earning his master's degree in 1967, he began his 38-year career with Bucknell University. Craig coached Track & Field from 1968-1970. He also coached Men's Tennis from 1970-1992. His Men's Soccer tenure was from 1967-1998. Craig retired from coaching in 1998 and transitioned into an administrative role. Craig organized a youth soccer camp in the summer at Bucknell for 25 years.
Craig's kind and social nature united people, young and old, through activities and sports. Craig loved activities and outings with friends and family. He loved organizing family vacations and regular golf trips with friends to Hilton Head and the Outer Banks, as well as the NCAA Final Four.
Craig is survived by a daughter, Tracy Reynolds of Reno, NV; son, Vance Reynolds of Baltimore, MD; son, Chad Reynolds of Reno, NV; daughter-in-law, Monica Reynolds of Reno, NV; two grandchildren, Ethan and Sawyer Reynolds of Reno; two sisters, Joyce Dougherty (Terry Dougherty) of McKinney, TX and Judy Hollinger (Terry Hollinger) of Lancaster; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Friends and family of Craig are asked to visit MyKeeper to share your personal condolences, memories, tributes, photos, and interact with the online memorial as a form of celebrating his life.
A living tribute »