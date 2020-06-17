Craig P. Martin, 76, of Lititz, passed away on June 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Frederick and Marie (Olszewski) Martin. He was also the loving husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Levens) Martin for the past 45 years.
Craig will be remembered for his service to the police department in Delaware County, where he served more than 30 years. He was dedicated to his community and often volunteered his time doing fun runs with the department. Being outdoors was something that Craig truly enjoyed, whether it was exercising, walking, or fishing, he enjoyed the fresh air and taking in nature. He also grew to enjoy photography after his sons were born. He liked testing different cameras and lenses to capture the special moments of their youth. He was also an avid gun collector through his adulthood.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Betty, his sons; Darryl Martin, husband of Stephanie, of Hollywood, MD and Brett Martin, husband of Maggie, of Ellicott City, MD, grandchildren; Zoe, Madelyn, Gibson, Fletcher and Tilden, as well as his sister, Lynne M. Harnish, wife of Mark. He was preceded in passing by his parents and brother, Jeff Martin.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543, at 11AM. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
