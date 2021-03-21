Craig M. Bear, 77, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Clarence and Clemmie (Andes) Bear. He recently celebrated his 58th wedding anniversary with wife, Patricia "Pat" Bear.
Craig, who was best known as "Bear" by everyone, graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1962. Bear was so passionate about his hobby of riding motorcycles that it eventually led him to become the owner of three businesses: B&B Yamaha, Action Motorsports, and Yamaha of Camp Hill. Bear was a bit of a dirt bike icon in the industry, known by his reputation as an incredible racer and risk taker. In his youthful years, he was known for racing micro midgets. He and his family frequently spent time watching sprint car races. Bear was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that cherished his family immensely.
In addition to his wife, Bear is survived by his children, Tawni, wife of Donald Lingle, of Manheim; Michelle, wife of Arthur Weaver, of Quarryville; and Michael, companion of Julie Fetterolf, of Columbia; his grandchildren, Josh, Nicole, Kelsey, Harrison, Austin, Kimberly, and Grace; and his great-grandchildren, Sawyer and KaiMara. Bear leaves behind many friends as well. He was preceded in death by his brother, Parker C. Bear.
In honor of Bear's wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Famous Reading Outdoors, Care of Action Motorsports, 1881 Whiteford Road, York, PA 17402. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. clydekraft.com