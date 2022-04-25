Craig Joseph Miller, aged 65, passed away peacefully at his beautiful Coatesville, PA home on April 24, 2022.
Craig was born in Coatesville, son of the late Ira G. and Doris Coates Miller. He grew up in Atglen, PA. Craig was an Octorara High School Class of 1974 graduate, a 1976 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens, and a skilled, retired plumber. In his life Craig enjoyed music, playing and watching sports, traveling with friends, hanging out in Dewey Beach, DE, and having a great time wherever he went. Craig will be remembered by his friends and family as witty, kind, carefree, funny, and for his love of music. Craig was an exceptional bass guitarist, and performed with the Paul Waltz Band for many years. In his last days he spent countless hours with his headset on, and music playing.
Craig is survived by brother Jeffrey D. Miller (wife Kay Gibson Miller) of Christiana, PA, along with many nieces and nephews, amazing friends, and loyal pal Charlie the Chihuahua. Craig was predeceased by sister Brenda K. Miller Hagen of Christiana, PA, brother Lester I. "Gus" Miller (wife Patricia Foley Miller) of Lancaster, PA, and long-time lovely companion Nancy A. Stevenson, with whom he shared fifteen wonderful years before her passing in 2021.
Friends and family are invited to a short burial service of Craig's ashes at Glen Run Cemetery, Atglen, PA, on Saturday April 30th, 2022 at 11 a.m. There will be an informal luncheon and time to share memories following the graveside service at Chantry Place, 15 N. Bridge Street, Christiana until 2 p.m.
Craig's family wishes to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to everyone who reached out with love and support. shiveryfuneralhome.com
