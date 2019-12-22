Craig Jay Stearn, 88, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Tuesday, March 3, 1931, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Wilmer and A. Evelyn (Kardevan) Stearn. He was married for 61 years to Jean (Tonks) Stearn who also resides at Masonic Village.
Craig graduated from Colgate University in 1953 with a degree in psychology. While there, he began a lifetime involvement in his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha. After Colgate, he proudly served in active duty in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Hunt, a destroyer. After he left naval active duty, he obtained an MBA from University of Pennsylvania (Wharton) in 1957.
Craig retired from Armstrong World Industries in 1996 where he worked for forty years in management positions in labor relations, employee benefits, and training and development. He helped create and led a well-respected department for customer training and development. While working at Armstrong, he served as a Commander in the Navy Reserve and taught Personnel Management in the Franklin & Marshall Evening Division. He also enjoyed going to local schools to share his experience in the military with young people so they would appreciate that "freedom is not free."
From being on a Philadelphia city championship football team at Frankford High School to playing semi-pro baseball in Philadelphia to playing football at Colgate University, he demonstrated an interest in sports early. In Lancaster, he was an over 25- year member and club champion at the Wheatland Tennis Club. He remained active in retirement playing senior softball and tennis. He and Jean won a wall full of medals in the Lancaster Senior Games and served as honorary co-chairs in 2002. In addition, he was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
Craig was devoted to his family and friends and will be deeply missed by them. He will be remembered for his smarts, quick wit, and engaging stories. He was also a long-time member of Highland Presbyterian Church, where he formerly served as a Trustee.
In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by two daughters: Laurie A. Stearn of Chicago, IL and Sherry L. Stearn of Dania Beach, FL.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. A private interment will take place in the church Memorial Garden at 9:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »