Faith became sight for Craig James Dawson Robertson, 51, when he passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. He was the beloved husband of Alisa M. (Weaver) Robertson, with whom he shared 25 years of marriage.
Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of James W. and Sylvia M. (Finlay) Robertson, of Akron.
Craig was a graduate of Manheim Central High School, class of 1987. He then attended LeTourneau University, earning a bachelor's degree in accounting and aviation. Craig was employed by Robertson Insurance & Risk Management as a Vice President and Risk Manager. Prior to this position he was employed by Durex Coverings.
Craig was a talented musician, playing the guitar and violin, and over the years he had led worship at several churches. Craig was also a licensed pilot and flight instructor until the time of his illness. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved hiking and fishing. Craig had a deep love for his family and an unwavering devotion to his Lord and Savior. Being very sincere in his faith, he was a member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street and a former board member of North Star Initiative. Craig led a life of gratefulness and thankfulness, having a positive outlook on life, even during times of difficulty.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his children, Sydney and Gavin Robertson, of Quarryville, and a brother and sister-in-law, Neil and April Robertson, of Marietta.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, with a closed-casket visitation prior to the service from 9 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in Conestoga Memorial Park.
The family asks that you not send flowers, but consider a donation in Craig's memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, online at https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate, or to North Star Initiative, P.O. Box 315, Lititz, PA 17543, online at https://northstarinitiative.org/donate.
