Craig Guiles Ferguson, 75, of Tamarac, FL, passed away on October 20, 2022. Raised in Apalachin, NY by Richard E. Ferguson and Stella Ferguson (ne Guiles).
Craig attended Manlius School (NY) and developed a lifelong love of football and drum corps, which he shared with best friend Ken Turner. He attended Franklin & Marshall College (Lancaster, PA, where he lived until moving to FL) and served in the PA National Guard. Although not widely published, Craig was a passionate writer. He held many jobs, including social worker, salesman and CNA. Craig was married to Jean K. Ferguson (ne Copenhaver) of Lancaster, PA, and later partnered to Vicki Lachman of Tamarac, FL for the past 8 years.
Craig is also survived by his son, Daniel T. Ferguson, of Washington, DC and Fort Lauderdale, FL; his sister, Janey (Bernie) Greenwood of Orlando, FL; niece, Ashley Prescott; and nephew, Kyle Greenwood (Crystal).
Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, FL. A drum corps scholarship will be given in Craig's name; to donate, please email kturner125@gmail.com.
