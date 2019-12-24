Craig Eugene Harbold, 61, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital, Penn Medicine.
He was born in Pottstown to the late David Eugene Harbold and Nancy (Rhoads) Arter and was the husband of Cynthia (Reich) Harbold with whom he shared 36 years of marriage.
Craig was a grocery warehouse supervisor. He was a graduate of Cedar Cliff High School and Penn State University. Craig loved spending time with his family, hiking, biking, kayaking and reading. He enjoyed reading about civil war history and touring the battlefields and was an avid fan of Penn State, the Yankees and the Flyers. He also enjoyed home brewing and cooking.
In addition to his wife, Craig is survived by his son, Zachary Harbold, fiancé of Elizabeth Bonfanti of Florida; his daughter, Alicia, wife of Brandon Tuck of North Carolina; his grandson, Isaiah Tuck; a brother, Dana, husband of Holly Harbold and two half-brothers, Eric Arter and Keith Harbold.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1 to 2 PM at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Stan Maughan officiating. Interment will take place in Mellinger's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Craig's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co., Unit 314, Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603 or National Recreation and Park Association, MEMO: Memory of Craig Harbold, 22377 Belmont Ridge Road, Ashburn, VA 20148.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
