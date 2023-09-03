Craig Elton Bachtel, 75, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Lititz.
He was born in Canton, OH to the late George and Ann (Krajci) Bachtel and was the husband of Barbara (Davidson) Bachtel with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.
Craig served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He then worked for numerous employers throughout the years.
In addition to his wife, Craig is survived by 2 sons, Troy Nuneville, husband of Kristen of Adamstown, Richard Nuneville, husband of Lori of Womelsdorf; 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Bachtel.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Craig's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »