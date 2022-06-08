Craig B. Ziemer, 62, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Columbia Cottage of Wyomissing. He was the husband of Caroline L. (Becker) Ziemer. Born in Lancaster, Craig was the son of Norm and Janet (Sensenig) Ziemer of New Holland. He was a 1977 graduate of Garden Spot High School in New Holland. Craig received a Master's degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University. He was employed for 35 years as an Electrical Engineer by Avago Technologies, formerly AT&T Bell Labs. During his career, Craig was awarded 17 U.S. patents. He later worked as an Engineering and Automation Technology Instructor at Reading Muhlenberg Career & Technology Center, where his students adored him. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his daughter Ashley M. Getty, wife of Alex J. Getty of Denver, Colorado, and his brother Brad S. Ziemer, husband of Phyllis L. Keil of Ephrata.
Craig lived with Parkinson's Disease since 2012 and had many challenges, but always kept a positive attitude. Throughout his life, Craig loved the outdoors, vintage cars, riding his motorcycle, playing the drums, and hunting. For many years, he was a member of Hope Community Church in Fleetwood where he enjoyed being on the worship team singing or playing drums. Craig was also a longtime member of East End Gun Club in Lycoming County and enjoyed hunting there. He loved taking vacations out West with his family to visit National Parks such as Yosemite, Glacier, Yellowstone, Bryce Canyon, Zion, Grand Canyon, and more. In 2007, Craig and his daughter Ashley accomplished his lifelong dream of climbing Half Dome at Yosemite National Park.
Funeral Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home (3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19608) on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends at Bean Funeral Home Friday, June 10, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse.