Craig B. Barnett, 60, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 30, 2020.
He was married 34 years to Donna J. Hoover Barnett. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Agnes L. Williams Barnett and the late J. Bruce Barnett.
Craig was a partner in B & D Masonry for 37 years. He was a 1977 graduate of Manheim Township High School. Craig enjoyed spending time with his close family and friends. He was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed off-roading in his spare time. Because of his hard-working ethic and care for others, Craig was a man that many looked up to.
Surviving besides his wife and mother, is a son, C. Austin Barnett of Lancaster; and two sisters, Kim and Kristin.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic a Memorial Service honoring Craig's life will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
